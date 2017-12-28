California Canna
Flor De Cannabis - 1/4oz
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Our carefully selected and expertly trimmed, single-strain, SFV OG flower is grown on our own farms, never purchased from an outside party. They are the foundation of our entire product line and the reason you can expect a consistently superior experience each and every time you enjoy California Canna. One of our missions is to make superior products available to all consumers. Two convenient sizes provide different price points and facilitate trial.
• Hand-selected and trimmed from our best, premium farm-grown OG flower
• Two convenient sizes for more flexible options
• Inner glass jar helps keep product fresh
SFV OG effects
Reported by real people like you
596 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
28% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
