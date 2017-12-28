About this product

Our carefully selected and expertly trimmed, single-strain, SFV OG flower is grown on our own farms, never purchased from an outside party. They are the foundation of our entire product line and the reason you can expect a consistently superior experience each and every time you enjoy California Canna. One of our missions is to make superior products available to all consumers. Two convenient sizes provide different price points and facilitate trial.



• Hand-selected and trimmed from our best, premium farm-grown OG flower

• Two convenient sizes for more flexible options

• Inner glass jar helps keep product fresh