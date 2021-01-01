California Canna
MÁS- Wifi Mints Liquid Live Resin Cartridge
About this product
For the complete experience right out of the box. Everything California Canna does is designed to provide a superior experience. Our pre-loaded glass, metal, and real wood cartridges contain perfectly balanced cannabis oil extracted from the single-strain, beautifully grown cannabis. The carefully monitored extraction process ensures that a consistently smooth and enjoyable experience the California Canna brand is known for. The branded vape pen and charger complete the set and add to the premium feel we are proud to share with all consumers of cannabis products.
• African Redwood Tip
• Authentic C-cell cartridge
• Battery and charger
• Pure liquid live resin produced from California's best
