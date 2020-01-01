Derek has been formally trained in tax accounting at PriceWaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC) and Deloitte Tax LLP and has approximately a decade of professional taxation experience. Additionally, he is a Certified Public Accountant and has helped clients throughout the United States. Derek first became intrigued in the Cannabis tax space in 2010 when cannabis was on the ballot for legalization in California. What he found most interesting was tax code 280E which disallowed individuals and businesses to deduct ordinary and necessary business expenses. Unfortunately, California wasn't ready for full legalization so he put his interests on the back-burner. In 2015, seeing the growth of this industry from the amount of revenue Colorado was able to generate re-sparked his interest in this space and he decided to start California Cannabis CPA. His goal is to help individuals and companies in this space identify and apply tax and business strategies to increase their cash flow while making sure they are in full compliance with all applicable rules and regulations. Picture Natalie Rasmussen, EA Tax Senior Manager Natalie is an Enrolled Agent with 21 years of experience in the tax accounting field. Her experience includes all areas of taxation, accounting and planning. With an Enrolled Agent Certification, Natalie is a federally-authorized tax practitioner who has technical expertise in the field of taxation and is empowered by the U.S. Department of the Treasury to represent taxpayers before all administrative levels of the IRS for audits collections and appeals. Based out of Las Vegas, Nevada, Natalie can usually be found in her off time enjoying everything that this spot in the desert has to offer: hiking, shows, great restaurants and gym-time with the love of her life. Picture Kevin Bee, CPA Independent Auditor ​CPA License # 88856 Since 2002, Kevin has been focused on delivering quality financial statement audits with exceptional service to businesses of all sizes. He leverages technology and deep experience to get the job done efficiently and add value while he's at it. He tailors the audit procedures to fit your unique business and needs, and delivers a report that investors, lenders, regulators, or anyone you choose to show the report to, can rely on. Audit is also an opportunity to add value by seeing further and deeper into your business. You can discuss, in confidence, your business issues and strategies with him. Kevin's goal is to support the growth and acceptance of your legal cannabis business by delivering quality audits that anyone can rely on. Picture Miguel Centeno, EA ​​Tax Manager Miguel is a 6-year veteran of the Big Four, with experience across IRS controversy, institutional audits, and provisions as well as in preparing state and local tax returns for over 30 jurisdiction. His roles required engagement across various operations roles at Fortune 500 companies, as well as immersion with various accounting systems. Miguel now specializes in small businesses accounting and tax and enjoys surfing in his hometown of Redondo Beach. Picture Kym Brake, EA ​Tax Manager Kym is an Enrolled Agent based in Orange County, CA with over 15 years of accounting experience. She has her Bachelors of Art in Accounting from California State University - Fullerton and is finishing her Masters in Legal Tax Studies at University of San Francisco. She became interested in the Cannabis community due to her special needs daughter who has epilepsy. She has seen so many families whose children have struggled with all types of medications and then shown such significant improvement with their seizures and cannabis oils. She hopes one day it will be the solution she is looking for to help her daughter become seizure free. In her spare time she loves to play poker and soccer with her friends and enjoy sunbathing at the beach.