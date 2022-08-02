Apple Fritter, a true Hybrid strain, is known for its powerful and relaxing high. a strain with secret origins, this strain allows you to enjoy an evening without losing your cool



California Love Essentials raise the bar for value flower. Available in 1oz & 1/2 oz bags, these strains are hand selected from cultivators throughout the state on the cutting edge of high-quality flower production and affordability. With high potency and terpene information featured for every strain, users can find what suits their preferences and come back each and every time for a consistent experience. Essentials showcase the environmental diversity and beauty of California on each and every bag so no matter where consumption takes place, the California Love is alongside for the ride.