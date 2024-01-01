California Cruisers 14x 1g Pre Rolls 14g (Hybrid) - Gush Mints

by California Love
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

Gush Mintz is a powerful, Hybrid cross of Kush Mints with Gusherz.
California Cruisers are the perfect way to load up for a weekend with friends or keep the
personal stash supplied all week long. Featuring 14, 1 gram pre-rolls, California
Cruisers represent one of the best values on the market. Input material is 100% flower
based and contains zero leaf material or trim to ensure a smooth burn throughout each
and every Cruiser.

About this strain

Gush Mintz is a heavy, indica-dominant hybrid strain cross of Kush Mints and the combination of F1 Durb and Gushers, bred by Bay Area-based Purple City Genetics. As a culmination of multiple popular Cookies family strains, Gush Mintz exhibits many of their beloved attributes: gassy, sweet terps with piney notes; dense, dark green and purple nugs coated in trichomes; and a body-zapping high that puts the mind at ease. You might not get much done, but you’ll feel great doing it.

About this brand

California Love
We are a group of like-minded friends, family, and legacy lovers of cannabis, hailing from all parts of the Golden State, brought together by a common purpose. Though we remember the old days fondly, we look forward to shaping the industry's future with authenticity and passion. We share a commitment to demonstrating that the world's highest quality cannabis can be grown affordably, ethically, and responsibly, with acknowledgment and respect for the land that nourishes it, the sun that feeds it, the people that cultivate it, and the pioneers that came before us.

California Love is our love letter to this state's beauty and bounty.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000173-LIC
