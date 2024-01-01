California Cruisers 14x 1g Pre Rolls 14g (Sativa) - Wonka Bars

by California Love
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

Wonka Bars is a funky and tasty Sativa cross of Mint Chocolate Chip with Garlic Cookies.
California Cruisers are the perfect way to load up for a weekend with friends or keep the personal stash supplied all week long. Featuring 14, 1 gram pre-rolls, California
Cruisers represent one of the best values on the market. Input material is 100% flower
based and contains zero leaf material or trim to ensure a smooth burn throughout each and every Cruiser.

About this strain

Wonka Bars, also known as "Wonka Bar," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain developed from a clever cross between Garlic Cookies (aka GMO Cookies) and Mint Chocolate Chip. The effects of Wonka Bars are energizing, making this an ideal strain for any wake and bake session. Consumers say Wonka Bars makes them feel giggly, mentally stimulated, and motivated to be social or perform creative tasks. The flavor is tasty, with a sweet and skunky theme backed up by earthy undertones. Wonka Bars is 20% THC and best reserved for cannabis consumers with a high THC tolerance. Wonka Bars dominant terpene is Myrcene, making it a popular choice among medical marijuana patients looking to relieve symptoms associated with chronic anxiety, depression, and stress. The average cost of one gram of Wonka Bars ranges from $12-$18. According to growers, this strain flowers into beautiful dark purple and orange nugs with thick trichomes. Wonka Bars will grow medium-tall and produce heavy yields that will please any grower. Since its inception, new variations of Wonka Bars have emerged, including Wonka Bars #13. This strain was originally bred by Exotix Genetix.

About this brand

California Love
We are a group of like-minded friends, family, and legacy lovers of cannabis, hailing from all parts of the Golden State, brought together by a common purpose. Though we remember the old days fondly, we look forward to shaping the industry's future with authenticity and passion. We share a commitment to demonstrating that the world's highest quality cannabis can be grown affordably, ethically, and responsibly, with acknowledgment and respect for the land that nourishes it, the sun that feeds it, the people that cultivate it, and the pioneers that came before us.

California Love is our love letter to this state's beauty and bounty.

