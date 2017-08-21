About this product
California Love Essentials raise the bar for value flower. Available in 1oz & 1/2 oz bags, these strains are hand selected from cultivators throughout the state on the cutting edge of high-quality flower production and affordability. With high potency and terpene information featured for every strain, users can find what suits their preferences and come back each and every time for a consistent experience. Essentials showcase the environmental diversity and beauty of California on each and every bag so no matter where consumption takes place, the California Love is alongside for the ride.
About this strain
Mint Chocolate Chip is a rare cross of opposing genetics. Created from SinMint Cookies and Green Ribbon, this hybrid is mentally uplifting while remaining grounded in functional relaxation. The aroma is sweet, minty, and herbal, and the buds are dense with resin. Mint Chocolate Chip remains functional in smaller doses, but shows its distracting and relaxing qualities with continued consumption.
Mint Chocolate Chip effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
California Love is our love letter to this state's beauty and bounty.