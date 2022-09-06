About this product
Chocolate Cake is a Hybrid blend of Chocolatina and Ice Cream Cake.
California Love 1 gram pre roll Infused singles are the perfect for any setting! Available in indica, sativa, and hybrid strains, it never hurts to have a pre roll or two handy whether
you’re on the go, hanging with friends, or just sparking up on the couch. Input material is 100% flower based and contains zero leaf material or trim to ensure a smooth burn throughout each and every unit.
About this brand
California Love
We are a group of like-minded friends, family, and legacy lovers of cannabis, hailing from all parts of the Golden State, brought together by a common purpose. Though we remember the old days fondly, we look forward to shaping the industry's future with authenticity and passion. We share a commitment to demonstrating that the world's highest quality cannabis can be grown affordably, ethically, and responsibly, with acknowledgment and respect for the land that nourishes it, the sun that feeds it, the people that cultivate it, and the pioneers that came before us.
California Love is our love letter to this state's beauty and bounty.
State License(s)
CDPH-10003593
C11-0000173-LIC