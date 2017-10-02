Diamond Infused 2x 0.7g Pre Rolls 1.4g | Hybrid | Sherbert

by California Love
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

Sherbert is the result of Girl Skout Cookies crossing with Pink Panties to provide a terpene-rich pallet with floral notes and just the right amount of sweetness.

Pre -Rolls so nice you’ll want to smoke ‘em twice! Lucky for you, CA Love’s Diamond
Infused pre-roll packs come with TWO 0.7g pre-rolls blended with pure THCa diamonds AND concentrated cannabis oil for an extra potency punch. We begin with our high-quality, flower-based input material that provides a smooth and flavorful terpene profile, which is then elevated to THC levels above 40% by granulated diamonds that create a uniquely powerful, but comfortable mind & body effect. Available in Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid strains, CA Love Diamond Infused pre-rolls can suit all personal preferences and have you shining bright like a diamond, morning, noon, or night!

About this strain

Sherbert, also known as "Sherbet", "Sherbert OG", "Sunset Sherbet", and "Sunset Sherbert" is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Pink Panties. This strain exhibits powerful, full-body effects that are elevated by a jolt of cerebral energy and carefree state of mind. Sherbet boasts a THC level of 18% and may be overwhelming to novice cannabis consumers. The high potency of Sherbert makes it an ideal choice for medical marijuana patients seeking relief from symptoms associated with stress, tension, and mood disorders. This strain features a sweet, dessert-like flavor profile with notes of skunky citrus, sweet berry, and candy. The average price per gram of Sherbert is $20, but may vary based on your location. According to growers, Sherbert flowers into oblong fluffy nugs with rich trichome coverage and dark amber hairs throughout light and dark green foliage. This strain was originally bred by Mr. Sherbinski, who bred Sherbert intentionally to inherit the genetic lineage of its parent strain Girl Scout Cookies.

About this brand

California Love
We are a group of like-minded friends, family, and legacy lovers of cannabis, hailing from all parts of the Golden State, brought together by a common purpose. Though we remember the old days fondly, we look forward to shaping the industry's future with authenticity and passion. We share a commitment to demonstrating that the world's highest quality cannabis can be grown affordably, ethically, and responsibly, with acknowledgment and respect for the land that nourishes it, the sun that feeds it, the people that cultivate it, and the pioneers that came before us.

California Love is our love letter to this state's beauty and bounty.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000173-LIC
