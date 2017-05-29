Diamond Infused 2x 0.7g Pre Rolls 1.4g | Indica | Pink Cookies

by California Love
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Pink Cookies is a well-known familial cross of Girl Skout Cookies with Cherry Pie.

Pre -Rolls so nice you’ll want to smoke ‘em twice! Lucky for you, CA Love’s Diamond
Infused pre-roll packs come with TWO 0.7g pre-rolls blended with pure THCa diamonds
AND concentrated cannabis oil for an extra potency punch. We begin with our high-quality, flower-based input material that provides a smooth and flavorful terpene profile, which is then elevated to THC levels above 40% by granulated diamonds that create a uniquely powerful, but comfortable mind & body effect. Available in Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid strains, CA Love Diamond Infused pre-rolls can suit all personal preferences and
have you shining bright like a diamond, morning, noon, or night!

About this strain

Pink Cookies, also known as Wedding Cake, is the familial genetic cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG and Durban Poison parentage. 

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand California Love
California Love
Shop products
We are a group of like-minded friends, family, and legacy lovers of cannabis, hailing from all parts of the Golden State, brought together by a common purpose. Though we remember the old days fondly, we look forward to shaping the industry's future with authenticity and passion. We share a commitment to demonstrating that the world's highest quality cannabis can be grown affordably, ethically, and responsibly, with acknowledgment and respect for the land that nourishes it, the sun that feeds it, the people that cultivate it, and the pioneers that came before us.

California Love is our love letter to this state's beauty and bounty.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000173-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item