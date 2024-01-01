Essentials | Packaged Flower | Papaya Cake | 1/2oz

by California Love
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this product

Papaya Cake is an Indica dominant cross of Papaya, Wedding Cake, and White OG.

California Love Essentials raise the bar for value flower. Available in 1oz & 1/2 oz bags, these strains are hand selected from cultivators throughout the state on the cutting edge of high-quality flower production and affordability. With high potency and terpene information featured for every strain, users can find what suits their preferences and come back each and every time for a consistent experience. Essentials showcase California's environmental diversity and beauty on every bag so no matter where consumption takes place, the California Love is alongside for the ride.

About this strain

Papaya Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Papaya, Wedding Cake, and White OG. Papaya Cake is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Papaya Cake effects include relaxation, drowsiness, and hunger. Medical marijuana patients often choose Papaya Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, insomnia, and stress. Bred by Mad Cow Genetics, Papaya Cake features tropical, mango, and apricot flavors. The dominant terpene of this strain is Limonene. The average price of Papaya Cake typically ranges from $35-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Papaya Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

California Love
We are a group of like-minded friends, family, and legacy lovers of cannabis, hailing from all parts of the Golden State, brought together by a common purpose. Though we remember the old days fondly, we look forward to shaping the industry's future with authenticity and passion. We share a commitment to demonstrating that the world's highest quality cannabis can be grown affordably, ethically, and responsibly, with acknowledgment and respect for the land that nourishes it, the sun that feeds it, the people that cultivate it, and the pioneers that came before us.

California Love is our love letter to this state's beauty and bounty.

