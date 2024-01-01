Essentials | Packaged Flower | Peanut Butter Breath | 1oz

by California Love
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

Peanut Butter Breath is an Indica cross of Dosido and Mendo Breath.
California Love Essentials raise the bar for value flower. Available in 1oz & 1/2 oz bags, these strains are hand selected from cultivators throughout the state on the cutting edge of high-quality flower production and affordability. With high potency and terpene information featured for every strain, users can find what suits their preferences and come back each and every time for a consistent experience. Essentials showcase California's environmental diversity and beauty on every bag so no matter where consumption takes place, the California Love is alongside for the ride.

About this strain

Peanut Butter Breath, also known as "Peanut Butter" and "Peanut Breath," is a hybrid marijuana strain known for its sedating effects. Crossed with Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath, Peanut Butter Breath has a unique nutty and earthy terpene profile when smoked. Beyond the terps, this strain will bring you down into a quality state of chill and relaxation. Originally from ThugPug Genetics, Peanut Butter Breath is very popular and there are many Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath crosses out there—breeders Clout King have one called “Peanut Butter Cup.”

About this brand

California Love
We are a group of like-minded friends, family, and legacy lovers of cannabis, hailing from all parts of the Golden State, brought together by a common purpose. Though we remember the old days fondly, we look forward to shaping the industry's future with authenticity and passion. We share a commitment to demonstrating that the world's highest quality cannabis can be grown affordably, ethically, and responsibly, with acknowledgment and respect for the land that nourishes it, the sun that feeds it, the people that cultivate it, and the pioneers that came before us.

California Love is our love letter to this state's beauty and bounty.

