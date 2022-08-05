About this product
California Love Gold is the brand for your everyday luxury. Strains are hand selected for balance between premium quality and affordability from cultivation partners all throughout the state of California. High potencies are a staple of California Love products, along with prominently featured terpene charts on each and every jar to inform user experience and create consistency for all effect and flavor preferences. Choose Gold for California Love’s gold standard in the golden state!
About this brand
California Love is our love letter to this state's beauty and bounty.