Gold | Banana Cream Cake | 3.5g

by California Love
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Banana Cream Cake is an Indica dominant cross of Wedding cake with Banana OG.
California Love Gold is the brand for your everyday luxury. Strains are hand selected for balance between premium quality and affordability from cultivation partners all throughout the state of California. High potencies are a staple of California Love products, along with prominently featured terpene charts on each and every jar to inform user experience and create consistency for all effects and flavor preferences. Choose Gold for California Love’s gold standard in the Golden State!

About this strain

Banana Cream Cake, also known as "Banana Cake," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Monkey Banana. Banana Cream Cake's THC level hovers around 21%, so this strain may overwhelm some novice cannabis consumers. Leafly readers say Banana Cake produces giggly, happy, and relaxing effects. The dominant terpene is limonene, with a creamy and cool aroma on the exhale with notes of pear, chestnut, and vanilla. Medical marijuana patients choose Banana Cake to relieve symptoms associated with chronic depression, anxiety, and pain. Banana Cake was originally bred by Paisa Grow Seeds. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.


Breeder In House Genetics also has a Banana Cake, which is Banana OG x Wedding Cake. In House Genetics Banana Cake is a Leafly top 12 strain of the 2022 harvest.


Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand California Love
California Love
Shop products
We are a group of like-minded friends, family, and legacy lovers of cannabis, hailing from all parts of the Golden State, brought together by a common purpose. Though we remember the old days fondly, we look forward to shaping the industry's future with authenticity and passion. We share a commitment to demonstrating that the world's highest quality cannabis can be grown affordably, ethically, and responsibly, with acknowledgment and respect for the land that nourishes it, the sun that feeds it, the people that cultivate it, and the pioneers that came before us.

California Love is our love letter to this state's beauty and bounty.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000173-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item