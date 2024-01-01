About this product
Gold | London Jelly | 3.5g
About this strain
London Jelly is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pancakes and Jealousy. This strain is a creation of Tiki Madman, a breeder known for producing exotic and rare genetics. London Jelly is a THC dominant variety that can reach up to 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us London Jelly effects include euphoria, creativity, and relaxation. Medical marijuana patients often choose London Jelly when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by Tiki Madman, London Jelly features flavors like vanilla, berry, and nutty. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which has anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties. The average price of London Jelly typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. London Jelly is a rare and sought-after strain that can provide a smooth and velvety smoking experience. It has dense and frosty buds that are covered with orange hairs and purple hues. The aroma of this strain is sweet and fruity, with hints of cream and pancake. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed London Jelly, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.