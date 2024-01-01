Gold | London Jelly | 3.5g

by California Love
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

London Jelly is an Indica Dominant cross of Jealousy and Pancakes (sounds like a dramatic breakfast).
California Love Gold is the brand for your everyday luxury. Strains are hand selected for balance between premium quality and affordability from cultivation partners all throughout the state of California. High potencies are a staple of California Love products, along with prominently featured terpene charts on each and every jar to inform user experience and create consistency for all effects and flavor preferences. Choose Gold for California Love’s gold standard in the Golden State!

About this strain

London Jelly is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pancakes and Jealousy. This strain is a creation of Tiki Madman, a breeder known for producing exotic and rare genetics. London Jelly is a THC dominant variety that can reach up to 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us London Jelly effects include euphoria, creativity, and relaxation. Medical marijuana patients often choose London Jelly when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by Tiki Madman, London Jelly features flavors like vanilla, berry, and nutty. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which has anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties. The average price of London Jelly typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. London Jelly is a rare and sought-after strain that can provide a smooth and velvety smoking experience. It has dense and frosty buds that are covered with orange hairs and purple hues. The aroma of this strain is sweet and fruity, with hints of cream and pancake. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed London Jelly, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand California Love
California Love
Shop products
We are a group of like-minded friends, family, and legacy lovers of cannabis, hailing from all parts of the Golden State, brought together by a common purpose. Though we remember the old days fondly, we look forward to shaping the industry's future with authenticity and passion. We share a commitment to demonstrating that the world's highest quality cannabis can be grown affordably, ethically, and responsibly, with acknowledgment and respect for the land that nourishes it, the sun that feeds it, the people that cultivate it, and the pioneers that came before us.

California Love is our love letter to this state's beauty and bounty.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000173-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item