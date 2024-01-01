Super Glue is an indica-dominant cross of Afgani with Old School Northern Lights. CA Love Gold flower is primarily produced by way of light-assisted greenhouse cultivation. Supplemental lighting allows cultivators to hit quality levels rivaling indoor, while incurring significant cost savings by utilizing all that free energy provided by the sun! Those savings are passed along to consumers in CA Love Gold by way of indoor quality for greenhouse prices.
We are a group of like-minded friends, family, and legacy lovers of cannabis, hailing from all parts of the Golden State, brought together by a common purpose. Though we remember the old days fondly, we look forward to shaping the industry's future with authenticity and passion. We share a commitment to demonstrating that the world's highest quality cannabis can be grown affordably, ethically, and responsibly, with acknowledgment and respect for the land that nourishes it, the sun that feeds it, the people that cultivate it, and the pioneers that came before us.
California Love is our love letter to this state's beauty and bounty.