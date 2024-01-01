Platinum Fritter blends Platinum OG with Apple Fritter for a balanced effect and a sweet flavor profile that remains grounded by the gassy, earthiness of an OG.
Pre Rolls so nice you’ll want to smoke ‘em twice! Lucky for you, CA Love’s Diamond Infused pre-roll packs come with TWO 0.7g pre-rolls blended with pure THCa diamonds AND concentrated cannabis oil for an extra potency punch. We begin with our high-quality, flower-based input material that provides a smooth and flavorful terpene profile, which is then elevated to THC levels above 40% by granulated diamonds that create a uniquely powerful, but comfortable mind & body effect. Available in Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid strains, CA Love Diamond infused pre-rolls can suit all personal preferences and have you shining bright like a diamond, morning, noon, or night!
We are a group of like-minded friends, family, and legacy lovers of cannabis, hailing from all parts of the Golden State, brought together by a common purpose. Though we remember the old days fondly, we look forward to shaping the industry's future with authenticity and passion. We share a commitment to demonstrating that the world's highest quality cannabis can be grown affordably, ethically, and responsibly, with acknowledgment and respect for the land that nourishes it, the sun that feeds it, the people that cultivate it, and the pioneers that came before us.
California Love is our love letter to this state's beauty and bounty.