Diamond Infused 2x 0.7g Pre Rolls 1.4g | Indica | Purple Punch

by California Love
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
Purple Punch crosses Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple for a deliciously sweet and fruity Indica.

Pre Rolls so nice you’ll want to smoke ‘em twice! Lucky for you, CA Love’s Diamond
Infused pre-roll packs come with TWO 0.7g pre-rolls blended with pure THCa diamonds AND concentrated cannabis oil for an extra potency punch. We begin with our high-quality, flower-based input material that provides a smooth and flavorful terpene profile, which is then elevated to THC levels above 40% by granulated diamonds that create a uniquely powerful, but comfortable mind & body effect. Available in Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid strains, CA Love Diamond infused pre-rolls can suit all personal preferences and have you shining bright like a diamond, morning, noon, or night!

Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.

California Love
We are a group of like-minded friends, family, and legacy lovers of cannabis, hailing from all parts of the Golden State, brought together by a common purpose. Though we remember the old days fondly, we look forward to shaping the industry's future with authenticity and passion. We share a commitment to demonstrating that the world's highest quality cannabis can be grown affordably, ethically, and responsibly, with acknowledgment and respect for the land that nourishes it, the sun that feeds it, the people that cultivate it, and the pioneers that came before us.

California Love is our love letter to this state's beauty and bounty.

  • CA, US: C11-0000173-LIC
