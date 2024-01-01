Diamond Infused 2x 0.7g Pre Rolls 1.4g (Sativa) - Chocolatina

Chocolatina crosses Tina and Mint Chocolate Chip for a lightly fruity and floral profile balanced out with an orange-citrus finish.

Infused pre-roll packs come with TWO 0.7g pre-rolls blended with pure THCa diamonds AND concentrated cannabis oil for an extra potency punch. We begin with our high-quality, flower-based input material that provides a smooth and flavorful terpene profile, which is then elevated to THC levels above 40% by granulated diamonds that create a uniquely powerful, but comfortable mind & body effect. Available in Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid strains, CA Love Diamond infused pre-rolls can suit all personal preferences and have you shining bright like a diamond, morning, noon, or night!

Chocolatina is a rare sativa-dominant strain that crosses Tina and Minto Chocolate Chip. Its terpene profile is something special: You’ll get a classic cheese taste with hints of pine, and a finish that is sweet and smooth. Be sure to grab it fresh so you get the full experience. When it comes to effects, it tends to be extremely euphoric with a buzz that is more upbeat than sedative. It’s great for a wake ‘n’ bake on a day you don’t have too much going on, as it provides a mellow energy that is also a bit loopy. Chocolatina is potent and hits hard so proceed slowly and enjoy the ride. 

We are a group of like-minded friends, family, and legacy lovers of cannabis, hailing from all parts of the Golden State, brought together by a common purpose. Though we remember the old days fondly, we look forward to shaping the industry's future with authenticity and passion. We share a commitment to demonstrating that the world's highest quality cannabis can be grown affordably, ethically, and responsibly, with acknowledgment and respect for the land that nourishes it, the sun that feeds it, the people that cultivate it, and the pioneers that came before us.

California Love is our love letter to this state's beauty and bounty.

