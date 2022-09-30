About this product
Kush Crasher is a Indica dominant strain made by crossing Pure Kush and Wedding Crasher.
California Love Gold is the brand for your everyday luxury. Strains are hand selected for balance between premium quality and affordability from cultivation partners all throughout the state of California. High potencies are a staple of California Love products, along with prominently featured terpene charts on each and every jar to inform user experience and create consistency for all effect and flavor preferences. Choose Gold for California Love’s gold standard in the golden state!
About this brand
California Love
We are a group of like-minded friends, family, and legacy lovers of cannabis, hailing from all parts of the Golden State, brought together by a common purpose. Though we remember the old days fondly, we look forward to shaping the industry's future with authenticity and passion. We share a commitment to demonstrating that the world's highest quality cannabis can be grown affordably, ethically, and responsibly, with acknowledgment and respect for the land that nourishes it, the sun that feeds it, the people that cultivate it, and the pioneers that came before us.
California Love is our love letter to this state's beauty and bounty.
State License(s)
CDPH-10003593
C11-0000173-LIC