About this product
California Love Smalls are perfect for cost-conscious consumers who love quality flower, regardless of bud size. Available in 3.5g, 7g, and 14g jars, there’s an option for everyone. Strains are carefully selected and packaged to ensure buds are not too small, but just right! The terpene breakdown chart is featured prominently on every jar to inform user experience and create consistency for all effect and flavor preferences.
About this strain
Kush Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Mints with Bubba Kush. The result is a high THC strain with a unique minty taste. Kush Mints provides effects that are uplifting and happy. This strain has a complex flavor profile that tastes like mint and cookies. Growers say Kush Mints grows best when indoors and done hydroponically. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help stimulate appetite.
Kush Mints effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
California Love is our love letter to this state's beauty and bounty.