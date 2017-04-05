Legend OG is an Indica marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with an unknown strain. This strain produces relaxing effects that elevate the mind while soothing aches and pains throughout the body.

California Love Essentials raise the bar for value flower. Available in 1oz & 1/2 oz bags, these strains are hand selected from cultivators throughout the state on the cutting edge of high-quality flower production and affordability. With high potency and terpene information featured for every strain, users can find what suits their preferences and come back each and every time for a consistent experience. Essentials showcase the environmental diversity and beauty of California on each and every bag so no matter where consumption takes place, the California Love is alongside for the ride.