Naturals | Sour Banana | 3.5g

by California Love
HybridTHC 28%CBD —
About this product

Sour Banana is a Hybrid cross of Sour Diesel with Banana OG.
When you keep it simple, sometimes it just feels natural… California Love Naturals are
all about the basics. Solid buds, basic prices. Leave the hype at the door and pick up
some Naturals when you’re looking for no frills, just flowers.

About this strain

Sour banana is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between AJ's Sour Diesel and Banana Sherbet. Sour banana is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Sour banana effects make them feel focused, uplifted, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sour banana when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is limonene. Sour banana features an aroma and flavor profile of citrus, skunk, and tobacco. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sour banana, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

California Love
We are a group of like-minded friends, family, and legacy lovers of cannabis, hailing from all parts of the Golden State, brought together by a common purpose. Though we remember the old days fondly, we look forward to shaping the industry's future with authenticity and passion. We share a commitment to demonstrating that the world's highest quality cannabis can be grown affordably, ethically, and responsibly, with acknowledgment and respect for the land that nourishes it, the sun that feeds it, the people that cultivate it, and the pioneers that came before us.

California Love is our love letter to this state's beauty and bounty.

