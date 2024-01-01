About this product
Naturals | Sour Banana | 3.5g
HybridTHC 28%CBD —
About this strain
Sour banana is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between AJ's Sour Diesel and Banana Sherbet. Sour banana is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Sour banana effects make them feel focused, uplifted, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sour banana when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is limonene. Sour banana features an aroma and flavor profile of citrus, skunk, and tobacco. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sour banana, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
