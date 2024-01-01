Naturals | Kush Cake | 3.5g

by California Love
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
About this product

Kush Cake is an Indica dominant strain made by crossing Cherry Pie with Girl Skout Cookies.

When you keep it simple, sometimes it just feels natural… California Love Naturals are
all about the basics. Solid buds, basic prices. Leave the hype at the door and pick up
some Naturals when you’re looking for no frills, just flowers.

About this strain

Kush Cake, also known as "Double Kush Cake," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cherry Pie with Girl Scout Cookies. This strain produces happy, uplifting effects that will boost your mood and melt away stress. Kush Cake smells minty and earthy, but tastes sweet like lemon and vanilla. This strain is best reserved for late afternoon or evening enjoyment. Kush Cake is ideal for athletes and anyone looking to relieve pain from sore muscles. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, anxiety and chronic pain. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Kush Cake before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review of this strain.

About this brand

California Love
We are a group of like-minded friends, family, and legacy lovers of cannabis, hailing from all parts of the Golden State, brought together by a common purpose. Though we remember the old days fondly, we look forward to shaping the industry's future with authenticity and passion. We share a commitment to demonstrating that the world's highest quality cannabis can be grown affordably, ethically, and responsibly, with acknowledgment and respect for the land that nourishes it, the sun that feeds it, the people that cultivate it, and the pioneers that came before us.

California Love is our love letter to this state's beauty and bounty.

