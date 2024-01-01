About this product
Naturals | Kush Cake | 3.5g
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
About this strain
Kush Cake, also known as "Double Kush Cake," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cherry Pie with Girl Scout Cookies. This strain produces happy, uplifting effects that will boost your mood and melt away stress. Kush Cake smells minty and earthy, but tastes sweet like lemon and vanilla. This strain is best reserved for late afternoon or evening enjoyment. Kush Cake is ideal for athletes and anyone looking to relieve pain from sore muscles. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, anxiety and chronic pain. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Kush Cake before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review of this strain.
