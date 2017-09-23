Naturals Sativa- Dream Queen

by California Love
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
Dream Queen is a Sativa strain made by crossing Blue Dream with Space Queen.

When you keep it simple, sometimes it just feels natural... California Love Naturals is
all about the basics. Solid buds, basic prices. Leave the hype at the door and pick up
some Naturals when you’re looking for no frills, just flowers.

Dream Queen is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blue Dream with Space Queen. Dream Queen produces effects that will leave you in a euphoric, dream-like state after just a few puffs. This strain is pungent and reminiscent of pineapple, bubblegum, citrus and menthol. Growers say this strain comes in very frosty, light green buds. This strain will have you sticking your nose back in the jar over and over again to smell its unique aroma.

We are a group of like-minded friends, family, and legacy lovers of cannabis, hailing from all parts of the Golden State, brought together by a common purpose. Though we remember the old days fondly, we look forward to shaping the industry's future with authenticity and passion. We share a commitment to demonstrating that the world's highest quality cannabis can be grown affordably, ethically, and responsibly, with acknowledgment and respect for the land that nourishes it, the sun that feeds it, the people that cultivate it, and the pioneers that came before us.

California Love is our love letter to this state's beauty and bounty.

  • CA, US: C11-0000173-LIC
