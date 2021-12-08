About this product
California Love Gold is the brand for your everyday luxury. Strains are hand selected for balance between premium quality and affordability from cultivation partners all throughout the state of California. High potencies are a staple of California Love products, along with prominently featured terpene charts on each and every jar to inform user experience and create consistency for all effect and flavor preferences. Choose Gold for California Love’s gold standard in the golden state!
About this strain
Peanut Butter Breath, also known as "Peanut Butter" and "Peanut Breath," is a hybrid marijuana strain known for its sedating effects. Crossed with Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath, Peanut Butter Breath has a unique nutty and earthy terpene profile when smoked. Beyond the terps, this strain will bring you down into a quality state of chill and relaxation. Originally from ThugPug Genetics, Peanut Butter Breath is very popular and there are many Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath crosses out there—breeders Clout King have one called “Peanut Butter Cup.”
Peanut Butter Breath effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
California Love is our love letter to this state's beauty and bounty.