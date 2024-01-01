About this product
Smalls | Chem Driver | 14g
HybridTHC 31%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
Chem Driver effects are mostly energizing.
Chem Driver potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
Chem Driver is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Sundae Driver. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, euphoric, and creative. Chem Driver has 31% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Chem Driver, before let us know! Leave a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item