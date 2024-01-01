Smalls | Chem Driver | 3.5g

by California Love
HybridTHC 31%CBD —
About this product

Chem Driver is a Sativa cross of Chemdawg and Sundae Driver.

Small buds, big high! California Love Smalls are perfect for cost-conscious consumers
who love quality flower, regardless of bud size. Available in 3.5g, 7g, and 14g jars,
there’s an option for everyone. Strains are carefully selected and packaged to ensure
buds are not too small, but just right! The terpene breakdown chart is featured
prominently on every jar to inform user experience and create consistency for all effects and flavor preferences.

About this strain

Chem Driver is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Sundae Driver. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, euphoric, and creative. Chem Driver has 31% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Chem Driver, before let us know! Leave a review.

About this brand

California Love
We are a group of like-minded friends, family, and legacy lovers of cannabis, hailing from all parts of the Golden State, brought together by a common purpose. Though we remember the old days fondly, we look forward to shaping the industry's future with authenticity and passion. We share a commitment to demonstrating that the world's highest quality cannabis can be grown affordably, ethically, and responsibly, with acknowledgment and respect for the land that nourishes it, the sun that feeds it, the people that cultivate it, and the pioneers that came before us.

California Love is our love letter to this state's beauty and bounty.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000173-LIC
