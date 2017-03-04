Smalls | Orange Creamsicle | 7g

by California Love
HybridTHC 28%CBD —
About this product

Orange Creamsicle is a Sativa dominant strain made by crossing Orange Crush with Juicy Fruit.
Small buds, big high! California Love Smalls are perfect for cost-conscious consumers
who love quality flower, regardless of bud size. Available in 3.5g, 7g, and 14g jars,
there’s an option for everyone. Strains are carefully selected and packaged to ensure
buds are not too small, but just right! The terpene breakdown chart is featured
prominently on every jar to inform user experience and create consistency for all effects and flavor preferences.

About this strain

Orange Creamsicle is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Orange Crush with Juicy Fruit. This strain produces happy and uplifting effects that help clear your mind. With a THC content in the high 20% range, medical marijuana patients choose Orange Creamsicle to treat conditions like chronic nausea and anxiety. As the name suggests, this pungent strain has a loud citrus flavor and aroma. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about you experience by leaving a review.

About this brand

California Love
We are a group of like-minded friends, family, and legacy lovers of cannabis, hailing from all parts of the Golden State, brought together by a common purpose. Though we remember the old days fondly, we look forward to shaping the industry's future with authenticity and passion. We share a commitment to demonstrating that the world's highest quality cannabis can be grown affordably, ethically, and responsibly, with acknowledgment and respect for the land that nourishes it, the sun that feeds it, the people that cultivate it, and the pioneers that came before us.

California Love is our love letter to this state's beauty and bounty.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000173-LIC
