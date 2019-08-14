About this product
California Love Essentials raise the bar for value flower. Available in 1oz & 1/2 oz bags, these strains are hand selected from cultivators throughout the state on the cutting edge of high-quality flower production and affordability. With high potency and terpene information featured for every strain, users can find what suits their preferences and come back each and every time for a consistent experience. Essentials showcase the environmental diversity and beauty of California on each and every bag so no matter where consumption takes place, the California Love is alongside for the ride.
About this strain
Bred by BOG Seeds, Sour Strawberry crosses Sour Bubble with Strawberry Cough, Razz, and East Coast Sour Diesel. Popular as an extract due to its high resin production and flavor profile of strawberries, diesel, and citrus, Sour Strawberry is a great choice for consumers looking for a potent full-body strain.
Sour Strawberry effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
California Love is our love letter to this state's beauty and bounty.