About this product
Small buds, big high! California Love Smalls are perfect for cost-conscious consumers who love quality flower, regardless of bud size. Available in 3.5g, 7g, and 14g jars, there’s an option for everyone. Strains are carefully selected and packaged to ensure buds are not too small, but just right! The terpene breakdown chart is featured prominently on every jar to inform user experience and create consistency for all effect and flavor preferences.
About this strain
Stardawg, also known as "Stardog," is a hybrid marijuana strain believed to be named after the bright, sparkling crystal trichomes that blanket the strain like stars. Made from a cross between Chemdog 4 and Tres Dawg, Stardawg is beloved for its earthy pine flavors with sour undertones of diesel. The effects of Stardawg are uplifting and may help medical marijuana patients treating symptoms associated with stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders. Stardawg flowers in 67 days indoors and produces moderate yields.
About this brand
California Love is our love letter to this state's beauty and bounty.