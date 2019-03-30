About this product
Small buds, big high! California Love Smalls are perfect for cost-conscious consumers who love quality flower, regardless of bud size. Available in 3.5g, 7g, and 14g jars, there’s an option for everyone. Strains are carefully selected and packaged to ensure buds are not too small, but just right! The terpene breakdown chart is featured prominently on every jar to inform user experience and create consistency for all effect and flavor preferences.
About this strain
Sundae Driver, also known as "Sunday Driver," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing FPOG with Grape Pie. The effects of this strain will make you feel balanced, calm, and happy. Sundae Driver has a sweet, mellow and creamy flavor. Growers say this strain comes in light green and purple buds that are drenched in trichomes.
About this brand
California Love is our love letter to this state's beauty and bounty.