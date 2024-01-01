Surf Sauce | Coco Pebbles | 1g

by California Love
HybridTHC 27%CBD —
About this product

Coco Pebbles is a cross between Girl Skout Cookies and Fruity Pebbles OG, and is known for its fruity chocolate aroma.
Where quality meets affordability on the concentrate shelf is where you’ll find California Love Surf Sauce. Live resin-level terpene profiles are achieved at shatter prices through high-quality cured input materials that yield efficiency. Even if you've never stepped foot on a surfboard, California Love Surf Sauce lets you ride the wave like you're Kelly Slater.

About this strain

Coco Pebbles is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Girl Scout Cookies and Fruity Pebbles OG. This strain is also known as Cookie Pebbles or Cocoa Pebblez. Coco Pebbles offers a delicious flavor profile that combines vanilla, nutty, and berry notes. Coco Pebbles is 27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Coco Pebbles effects include feeling euphoric, giggly, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Coco Pebbles when dealing with symptoms associated with PTSD, depression, and insomnia. Bred by Green Team Genetics, Coco Pebbles features flavors like tropical, earthy, and cookie. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Coco Pebbles typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a strain that will make you happy, calm, and sleepy, Coco Pebbles might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Coco Pebbles, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

California Love
We are a group of like-minded friends, family, and legacy lovers of cannabis, hailing from all parts of the Golden State, brought together by a common purpose. Though we remember the old days fondly, we look forward to shaping the industry's future with authenticity and passion. We share a commitment to demonstrating that the world's highest quality cannabis can be grown affordably, ethically, and responsibly, with acknowledgment and respect for the land that nourishes it, the sun that feeds it, the people that cultivate it, and the pioneers that came before us.

California Love is our love letter to this state's beauty and bounty.

