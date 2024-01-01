Surf Sauce | First Class Funk | 1g

by California Love
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
About this product

First Class Funk crosses GMO with Jet Fuel Gelato for a sour, gassy. and truly funky nose that lives up to the namesake.
Where quality meets affordability on the concentrate shelf is where you’ll find California Love Surf Sauce. Live resin-level terpene profiles are achieved at shatter prices through high-quality cured input materials that yield efficiency. Even if you've never stepped foot on a surfboard, California Love Surf Sauce lets you ride the wave like you're Kelly Slater.

About this strain

First Class Funk is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made by crossing GMO and Jet Fuel Gelato. The effects of this strain are believed to be giggly, relaxing, and will definitely give you the munchies. Reviewers on Leafly say First Class Funk makes them feel euphoric, uplifted, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients say they buy First Class Funk when dealing with anorexia, arthritis, muscle spasms, and nausea. First Class Funk was bred for potency, and has 26% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene, which creates a spicy, gassy nose. The original breeder of First Class Funk is Compound Genetics.

About this brand

California Love
We are a group of like-minded friends, family, and legacy lovers of cannabis, hailing from all parts of the Golden State, brought together by a common purpose. Though we remember the old days fondly, we look forward to shaping the industry's future with authenticity and passion. We share a commitment to demonstrating that the world's highest quality cannabis can be grown affordably, ethically, and responsibly, with acknowledgment and respect for the land that nourishes it, the sun that feeds it, the people that cultivate it, and the pioneers that came before us.

California Love is our love letter to this state's beauty and bounty.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000173-LIC
