Surf Sauce | Galactic Jack | 1g

by California Love
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

Galactic Jack is an interstellar cross of Space Queen with Jack Herer.
Where quality meets affordability on the concentrate shelf is where you’ll find California
Love Surf Sauce. Live resin-level terpene profiles are achieved at shatter prices through
high-quality cured input materials that yield efficiency. Even if you've never stepped
foot on a surfboard, California Love Surf Sauce lets you ride the wave like you're Kelly
Slater.

About this strain

Galactic Jack is a soaring sativa-dominant hybrid that is out of this world. By crossing the universally appreciated Jack Herer with the interstellar royalty of Space Queen, Heroes of the Farm Genetics developed an energetic strain that is great for staying productive. Galactic Jack provides an aroma of sweet lemons mixed with flavors of skunky grapefruit and effects best described as uplifting and carefree.

About this brand

California Love
We are a group of like-minded friends, family, and legacy lovers of cannabis, hailing from all parts of the Golden State, brought together by a common purpose. Though we remember the old days fondly, we look forward to shaping the industry's future with authenticity and passion. We share a commitment to demonstrating that the world's highest quality cannabis can be grown affordably, ethically, and responsibly, with acknowledgment and respect for the land that nourishes it, the sun that feeds it, the people that cultivate it, and the pioneers that came before us.

California Love is our love letter to this state's beauty and bounty.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000173-LIC
