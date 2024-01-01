Surf Sauce | GMO Cookies | 1g

by California Love
HybridTHC 28%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

GMO Cookies is a funky classic produced by the cross of Chemdawg with Girl Skout Cookies.
Where quality meets affordability on the concentrate shelf is where you’ll find California Love Surf Sauce. Live resin-level terpene profiles are achieved at shatter prices through high-quality cured input materials that yield efficiency. Even if you've never stepped foot on a surfboard, California Love Surf Sauce lets you ride the wave like you're Kelly Slater.

About this strain

GMO Cookies, also known as as "GMO Garlic Cookies" and "Garlic Cookies," is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Chemdawg. This strain produces a euphoric high with mentally uplifting effects. Consumers say Garlic Cookies promotes an incredible body high that leaves you feeling relaxed and free from pain. In large doses, this strain may lock you to the sofa and make you feel sedated. As a descendent from Girl Scout Cookies, you can expect loud flavors from Garlic Cookies, like a diesel aroma and a garlic-forward taste that lingers on your tastebuds. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, depression, and nausea. According to growers, Garlic Cookies flowers into light green, spade-shaped buds that are dusted with white trichomes and curly orange hairs. This strain was originally bred by Mamiko Seeds. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Garlic Cookies (aka GMO Cookies) before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand California Love
California Love
Shop products
We are a group of like-minded friends, family, and legacy lovers of cannabis, hailing from all parts of the Golden State, brought together by a common purpose. Though we remember the old days fondly, we look forward to shaping the industry's future with authenticity and passion. We share a commitment to demonstrating that the world's highest quality cannabis can be grown affordably, ethically, and responsibly, with acknowledgment and respect for the land that nourishes it, the sun that feeds it, the people that cultivate it, and the pioneers that came before us.

California Love is our love letter to this state's beauty and bounty.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000173-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item