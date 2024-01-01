Surf Sauce | Lemon Cherry Gelato | 1g

by California Love
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

This delicious combination of sweet and sour carries through the fruity and floral notes of Sunset Sherbert but keeps them balanced with that distinct funkiness.
Where quality meets affordability on the concentrate shelf is where you’ll find California Love Surf Sauce. Live resin-level terpene profiles are achieved at shatter prices through high-quality cured input materials that yield efficiency. Even if you've never stepped foot on a surfboard, California Love Surf Sauce lets you ride the wave like you're Kelly Slater.

About this strain

Lemon Cherry Gelato is a extremely popular hybrid weed strain with several alleged origins. It could just be Gelato bagseed, aka a between Sunset Sherbet and Girl Scout Cookies. It can also be a type of Runtz, which is Gelato x Z. Now it is so popular, samples labeled 'LCG' surely include a broad range of Gelato, and Runtz varieties. Lemon Cherry Gelato is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Cherry Gelato effects include tinglyrelaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Cherry Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Bred by Backpackboyz, Lemon Cherry Gelato features an aroma of lime, berries, and citrus with flavors of lemon, and sweet fruit. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Cherry Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

We are a group of like-minded friends, family, and legacy lovers of cannabis, hailing from all parts of the Golden State, brought together by a common purpose. Though we remember the old days fondly, we look forward to shaping the industry's future with authenticity and passion. We share a commitment to demonstrating that the world's highest quality cannabis can be grown affordably, ethically, and responsibly, with acknowledgment and respect for the land that nourishes it, the sun that feeds it, the people that cultivate it, and the pioneers that came before us.

California Love is our love letter to this state's beauty and bounty.

  • CA, US: C11-0000173-LIC
