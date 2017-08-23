Surf Sauce | Triangle Kush | 1g

by California Love
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Triangle Kush is also known as Triangle OG due to its gassy nose and strong sedating effects.
Where quality meets affordability on the concentrate shelf is where you’ll find California Love Surf Sauce. Live resin-level terpene profiles are achieved at shatter prices through high-quality cured input materials that yield efficiency. Even if you've never stepped foot on a surfboard, California Love Surf Sauce lets you ride the wave like you're Kelly Slater.

About this strain

Triangle Kush, also known as "Triangle OG" and "OG Triangle," is an indica marijuana strain that originated in Florida. This strain provides relaxing effects and is known to stimulate creativity. Some people say smoking Triangle Kush makes them extra chatty. This strain gets its name from Florida's three cannabis-producing capitals: Jacksonville, Miami, and Tampa. Growers say Triangle Kush has a flowering time of 70 days.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand California Love
California Love
Shop products
We are a group of like-minded friends, family, and legacy lovers of cannabis, hailing from all parts of the Golden State, brought together by a common purpose. Though we remember the old days fondly, we look forward to shaping the industry's future with authenticity and passion. We share a commitment to demonstrating that the world's highest quality cannabis can be grown affordably, ethically, and responsibly, with acknowledgment and respect for the land that nourishes it, the sun that feeds it, the people that cultivate it, and the pioneers that came before us.

California Love is our love letter to this state's beauty and bounty.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000173-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item