Surf Sauce | Venom OG | 1g

by California Love
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

This potent strain features all the gassy, skunky characteristics of a heavy-hitting OG, paired with citrus and floral notes producing a profile as exotic as a cobra.
Where quality meets affordability on the concentrate shelf is where you’ll find California Love Surf Sauce. Live resin-level terpene profiles are achieved at shatter prices through high-quality cured input materials that yield efficiency. Even if you've never stepped foot on a surfboard, California Love Surf Sauce lets you ride the wave like you're Kelly Slater.

About this strain

Venom OG, also known as "Venom" and "Venom OG Kush," is a indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Poison OG and Rare Dankness #1. It's marked by dense, forest-green buds with a tangle of bright orange hairs. Venom OG has an aroma of skunk, pine, lemon, and diesel. This strain is recommended for nighttime use as its effects tend toward full-body relaxation, but it also provides some sensory elevation that is enjoyable for lazy activities. Patients have found Venom OG to be a potent remedy for pain, arthritis, anxiety, and sleep disorders. Growers should note that Venom OG is suitable for outdoor or indoor gardens and its breeders suggest a 50 to 65-day flowering period. Venom OG is bred by Rare Darkness Seeds.

About this brand

California Love
We are a group of like-minded friends, family, and legacy lovers of cannabis, hailing from all parts of the Golden State, brought together by a common purpose. Though we remember the old days fondly, we look forward to shaping the industry's future with authenticity and passion. We share a commitment to demonstrating that the world's highest quality cannabis can be grown affordably, ethically, and responsibly, with acknowledgment and respect for the land that nourishes it, the sun that feeds it, the people that cultivate it, and the pioneers that came before us.

California Love is our love letter to this state's beauty and bounty.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000173-LIC
