About this product

Find your session. These classy cartridges are the essence of cannabis refined with flavors so tasty you simply can't resist an extra pull. We’ve crafted experiences catered to any and every moment with all-natural cold-pressed CO2 and cannabis-derived terpenes that pack a punch in potency.



Kiss the Sky (Sativa-Hybrid): For when you want to play a guitar with your teeth. Notes of candy apple and lime keep your head in the clouds and your feet on the ground.