About this product

Find your session. These classy cartridges are the essence of cannabis refined with flavors so tasty you simply can't resist an extra pull. We’ve crafted experiences catered to any and every moment with all-natural cold-pressed CO2 and cannabis-derived terpenes that pack a punch in potency.



Afternoon Delight (Indica-Hybrid): Not quite quitting time, but almost. Sweet, earthy, satisfying and chill…like happy hour…with your shoes off.