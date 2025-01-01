About this product
1G AK-47 Living Soil (20.73% THCa) | FIRST TIME CUSTOMERS ONLY
Welcome to the world of premium hemp flower! As a first-time customer, we’re thrilled to offer you a special introduction to our exceptional products with this complimentary 1-gram sample of AK-47, cultivated using living soil methods and containing 20.73% THCa.
The Natural Harmony of Living Soil:
Our AK-47 is grown using living soil, a sustainable and holistic cultivation method that fosters a thriving ecosystem of beneficial microorganisms. This natural approach enhances the flavor, aroma, and overall quality of the flower, allowing the plant to express its full genetic potential. Living soil creates a richer, more complex terpene profile and contributes to a smoother, more enjoyable experience.
A Classic Strain, Reimagined:
AK-47 is a legendary strain known for its potent effects and distinct aroma. While our hemp-derived version contains only THCa, the precursor to THC, it still carries the genetic lineage that makes this strain so popular. Expect a blend of earthy and skunky notes, with hints of spice and a touch of sweetness. This classic aroma profile is a testament to the strain’s robust genetics.
Potential Benefits and Effects (Related to THCa):
With a THCa content of 20.73%, this AK-47 sample may offer a range of potential benefits. While research on THCa is ongoing, some users have reported:
Relaxation and Stress Relief: Unwind and de-stress with the calming properties associated with this strain’s terpene profile.
Mood Support: Experience a sense of well-being and balance.
Creative Inspiration: Spark your imagination and explore new ideas.
(Please note: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent 1 any disease. THCa is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid in its raw form. Consuming this product may result in psychoactive effects.)
A Special Offer for Our New Customers:
This complimentary 1-gram sample of AK-47 is our way of welcoming you to our community and allowing you to experience the exceptional quality of our living soil-grown hemp. We’re confident you’ll be impressed by the aroma, flavor, and potential benefits of this classic strain, cultivated with care and respect for the plant.
Experience the Difference Today:
This 1-gram sample is the perfect introduction to our premium hemp flower. Try AK-47 and discover the unique qualities of living soil cultivation.
Product Details:
Strain: AK-47
Type: THCa Hemp Flower
Cultivation Method: Living Soil
Size: 1 Gram (Sample)
Offer: First Time Customers Only
Disclaimer: Must be 21+ (or the legal age in your state) to purchase. One sample per customer. While supplies last. Please consume responsibly. Consult with a healthcare professional before using any hemp-derived products, especially if you are pregnant, nursing, or have any underlying health conditions. Check your local laws regarding the legality of THCa hemp flower before purchasing.
Welcome to the world of premium hemp flower! As a first-time customer, we’re thrilled to offer you a special introduction to our exceptional products with this complimentary 1-gram sample of AK-47, cultivated using living soil methods and containing 20.73% THCa.
The Natural Harmony of Living Soil:
Our AK-47 is grown using living soil, a sustainable and holistic cultivation method that fosters a thriving ecosystem of beneficial microorganisms. This natural approach enhances the flavor, aroma, and overall quality of the flower, allowing the plant to express its full genetic potential. Living soil creates a richer, more complex terpene profile and contributes to a smoother, more enjoyable experience.
A Classic Strain, Reimagined:
AK-47 is a legendary strain known for its potent effects and distinct aroma. While our hemp-derived version contains only THCa, the precursor to THC, it still carries the genetic lineage that makes this strain so popular. Expect a blend of earthy and skunky notes, with hints of spice and a touch of sweetness. This classic aroma profile is a testament to the strain’s robust genetics.
Potential Benefits and Effects (Related to THCa):
With a THCa content of 20.73%, this AK-47 sample may offer a range of potential benefits. While research on THCa is ongoing, some users have reported:
Relaxation and Stress Relief: Unwind and de-stress with the calming properties associated with this strain’s terpene profile.
Mood Support: Experience a sense of well-being and balance.
Creative Inspiration: Spark your imagination and explore new ideas.
(Please note: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent 1 any disease. THCa is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid in its raw form. Consuming this product may result in psychoactive effects.)
A Special Offer for Our New Customers:
This complimentary 1-gram sample of AK-47 is our way of welcoming you to our community and allowing you to experience the exceptional quality of our living soil-grown hemp. We’re confident you’ll be impressed by the aroma, flavor, and potential benefits of this classic strain, cultivated with care and respect for the plant.
Experience the Difference Today:
This 1-gram sample is the perfect introduction to our premium hemp flower. Try AK-47 and discover the unique qualities of living soil cultivation.
Product Details:
Strain: AK-47
Type: THCa Hemp Flower
Cultivation Method: Living Soil
Size: 1 Gram (Sample)
Offer: First Time Customers Only
Disclaimer: Must be 21+ (or the legal age in your state) to purchase. One sample per customer. While supplies last. Please consume responsibly. Consult with a healthcare professional before using any hemp-derived products, especially if you are pregnant, nursing, or have any underlying health conditions. Check your local laws regarding the legality of THCa hemp flower before purchasing.
1G Ak-47 Living Soil 20.73% THCa | FREE THCA SAMPLE
FlowerTHC -CBD -
1G Ak-47 Living Soil 20.73% THCa | FREE THCA SAMPLE
FlowerTHC -CBD -
Fulfillment
About this product
1G AK-47 Living Soil (20.73% THCa) | FIRST TIME CUSTOMERS ONLY
Welcome to the world of premium hemp flower! As a first-time customer, we’re thrilled to offer you a special introduction to our exceptional products with this complimentary 1-gram sample of AK-47, cultivated using living soil methods and containing 20.73% THCa.
The Natural Harmony of Living Soil:
Our AK-47 is grown using living soil, a sustainable and holistic cultivation method that fosters a thriving ecosystem of beneficial microorganisms. This natural approach enhances the flavor, aroma, and overall quality of the flower, allowing the plant to express its full genetic potential. Living soil creates a richer, more complex terpene profile and contributes to a smoother, more enjoyable experience.
A Classic Strain, Reimagined:
AK-47 is a legendary strain known for its potent effects and distinct aroma. While our hemp-derived version contains only THCa, the precursor to THC, it still carries the genetic lineage that makes this strain so popular. Expect a blend of earthy and skunky notes, with hints of spice and a touch of sweetness. This classic aroma profile is a testament to the strain’s robust genetics.
Potential Benefits and Effects (Related to THCa):
With a THCa content of 20.73%, this AK-47 sample may offer a range of potential benefits. While research on THCa is ongoing, some users have reported:
Relaxation and Stress Relief: Unwind and de-stress with the calming properties associated with this strain’s terpene profile.
Mood Support: Experience a sense of well-being and balance.
Creative Inspiration: Spark your imagination and explore new ideas.
(Please note: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent 1 any disease. THCa is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid in its raw form. Consuming this product may result in psychoactive effects.)
A Special Offer for Our New Customers:
This complimentary 1-gram sample of AK-47 is our way of welcoming you to our community and allowing you to experience the exceptional quality of our living soil-grown hemp. We’re confident you’ll be impressed by the aroma, flavor, and potential benefits of this classic strain, cultivated with care and respect for the plant.
Experience the Difference Today:
This 1-gram sample is the perfect introduction to our premium hemp flower. Try AK-47 and discover the unique qualities of living soil cultivation.
Product Details:
Strain: AK-47
Type: THCa Hemp Flower
Cultivation Method: Living Soil
Size: 1 Gram (Sample)
Offer: First Time Customers Only
Disclaimer: Must be 21+ (or the legal age in your state) to purchase. One sample per customer. While supplies last. Please consume responsibly. Consult with a healthcare professional before using any hemp-derived products, especially if you are pregnant, nursing, or have any underlying health conditions. Check your local laws regarding the legality of THCa hemp flower before purchasing.
Welcome to the world of premium hemp flower! As a first-time customer, we’re thrilled to offer you a special introduction to our exceptional products with this complimentary 1-gram sample of AK-47, cultivated using living soil methods and containing 20.73% THCa.
The Natural Harmony of Living Soil:
Our AK-47 is grown using living soil, a sustainable and holistic cultivation method that fosters a thriving ecosystem of beneficial microorganisms. This natural approach enhances the flavor, aroma, and overall quality of the flower, allowing the plant to express its full genetic potential. Living soil creates a richer, more complex terpene profile and contributes to a smoother, more enjoyable experience.
A Classic Strain, Reimagined:
AK-47 is a legendary strain known for its potent effects and distinct aroma. While our hemp-derived version contains only THCa, the precursor to THC, it still carries the genetic lineage that makes this strain so popular. Expect a blend of earthy and skunky notes, with hints of spice and a touch of sweetness. This classic aroma profile is a testament to the strain’s robust genetics.
Potential Benefits and Effects (Related to THCa):
With a THCa content of 20.73%, this AK-47 sample may offer a range of potential benefits. While research on THCa is ongoing, some users have reported:
Relaxation and Stress Relief: Unwind and de-stress with the calming properties associated with this strain’s terpene profile.
Mood Support: Experience a sense of well-being and balance.
Creative Inspiration: Spark your imagination and explore new ideas.
(Please note: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent 1 any disease. THCa is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid in its raw form. Consuming this product may result in psychoactive effects.)
A Special Offer for Our New Customers:
This complimentary 1-gram sample of AK-47 is our way of welcoming you to our community and allowing you to experience the exceptional quality of our living soil-grown hemp. We’re confident you’ll be impressed by the aroma, flavor, and potential benefits of this classic strain, cultivated with care and respect for the plant.
Experience the Difference Today:
This 1-gram sample is the perfect introduction to our premium hemp flower. Try AK-47 and discover the unique qualities of living soil cultivation.
Product Details:
Strain: AK-47
Type: THCa Hemp Flower
Cultivation Method: Living Soil
Size: 1 Gram (Sample)
Offer: First Time Customers Only
Disclaimer: Must be 21+ (or the legal age in your state) to purchase. One sample per customer. While supplies last. Please consume responsibly. Consult with a healthcare professional before using any hemp-derived products, especially if you are pregnant, nursing, or have any underlying health conditions. Check your local laws regarding the legality of THCa hemp flower before purchasing.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Call Me THCA ( Bulk THCa Flower )
Call Me THCA (Bulk THCa Flower) offers premium retail and bulk THCa flower and concentrates at unbeatable wholesale prices. We specialize in providing high-quality THCa products for both individual consumers and businesses seeking bulk supply. Explore our diverse selection of THCa flower strains and potent concentrates, all cultivated for maximum purity and potency. Whether you're a seasoned connoisseur or a new enthusiast, Call Me THCA is your trusted source for top-tier THCa at wholesale rates. Contact us today for bulk orders and retail inquiries at 844-BUY-THCA (844-289-8422)
Notice a problem?Report this item