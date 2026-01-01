Alpha Runtz Hydro

THCa: 27.092% | Terpenes: 2.790% | Type: Balanced Hybrid



Experience the pinnacle of high-performance flower with Alpha Runtz Hydro, exclusively from Call Me THCA. This isn't just another Runtz cross—it’s a precision-grown, hydroponic masterpiece designed for those who demand elite potency and a sophisticated flavor profile.



The Profile

Cultivated in a climate-controlled hydroponic environment right here in Asheville, NC, Alpha Runtz boasts a staggering 27.092% THCa. The hydroponic process ensures maximum nutrient uptake, resulting in dense, resin-drenched buds that are as visually stunning as they are powerful.



The Terpene Experience

With a robust 2.790% terpene concentration, Alpha Runtz delivers an immediate aromatic punch:



Aroma: A complex blend of sweet, sugary candy notes layered over a gassy, diesel undertone.



Flavor: Smooth, creamy smoke with hints of tropical fruit and a sharp, citrus finish.



The Effects

As a perfectly balanced hybrid, Alpha Runtz offers the best of both worlds. Expect an immediate "alpha" wave of cerebral euphoria and mental clarity, followed by a soothing, full-body relaxation that never feels heavy or sedative. It’s the ideal choice for creative afternoon sessions or unwinding after a long day.



Why Choose Call Me THCA?

At Call Me THCA, we pride ourselves on sourcing and cultivating the finest hemp-derived products in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Our hydroponic flower is lab-tested for purity and potency, ensuring you get a premium experience every single time.



Ready to elevate your stash?



Shop Online: www.CallmeTHCA.com



Call Us: 844-BUY-THCA



Location: Asheville, North Carolina