Alpha Runtz Hydro
THCa: 27.092% | Terpenes: 2.790% | Type: Balanced Hybrid
Experience the pinnacle of high-performance flower with Alpha Runtz Hydro, exclusively from Call Me THCA. This isn't just another Runtz cross—it’s a precision-grown, hydroponic masterpiece designed for those who demand elite potency and a sophisticated flavor profile.
The Profile
Cultivated in a climate-controlled hydroponic environment right here in Asheville, NC, Alpha Runtz boasts a staggering 27.092% THCa. The hydroponic process ensures maximum nutrient uptake, resulting in dense, resin-drenched buds that are as visually stunning as they are powerful.
The Terpene Experience
With a robust 2.790% terpene concentration, Alpha Runtz delivers an immediate aromatic punch:
Aroma: A complex blend of sweet, sugary candy notes layered over a gassy, diesel undertone.
Flavor: Smooth, creamy smoke with hints of tropical fruit and a sharp, citrus finish.
The Effects
As a perfectly balanced hybrid, Alpha Runtz offers the best of both worlds. Expect an immediate "alpha" wave of cerebral euphoria and mental clarity, followed by a soothing, full-body relaxation that never feels heavy or sedative. It’s the ideal choice for creative afternoon sessions or unwinding after a long day.
Why Choose Call Me THCA?
At Call Me THCA, we pride ourselves on sourcing and cultivating the finest hemp-derived products in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Our hydroponic flower is lab-tested for purity and potency, ensuring you get a premium experience every single time.
Ready to elevate your stash?
Shop Online: www.CallmeTHCA.com
Call Us: 844-BUY-THCA
Location: Asheville, North Carolina
About this brand
Call Me THCA ( Bulk THCa Flower )
Call Me THCA (Bulk THCa Flower) offers premium retail and bulk THCa flower and concentrates at unbeatable wholesale prices. We specialize in providing high-quality THCa products for both individual consumers and businesses seeking bulk supply. Explore our diverse selection of THCa flower strains and potent concentrates, all cultivated for maximum purity and potency. Whether you're a seasoned connoisseur or a new enthusiast, Call Me THCA is your trusted source for top-tier THCa at wholesale rates. Contact us today for bulk orders and retail inquiries at 844-BUY-THCA (844-289-8422)
