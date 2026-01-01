About this product
BC Road Kill Living Soil
THCa: 25.328% | Terpenes: 3.748% | Type: Heavy Indica
Step back into the golden era of "the funk" with BC Road Kill, a legendary indica-dominant powerhouse from Call Me THCA. This batch is grown using premium Living Soil methods right here in Asheville, NC, allowing the plant to express its most authentic, raw genetic potential.
The Living Soil Difference
Unlike traditional methods, our Living Soil is a thriving ecosystem of beneficial microbes and organic nutrients. This "nature-first" approach is responsible for the staggering 3.748% terpene content, resulting in a smoke that is noticeably smoother, cleaner, and more complex than anything grown with synthetic salts.
The Profile
BC Road Kill is famous for being "loud." With a potent 25.328% THCa, this strain doesn't just look the part—it delivers a punch that matches its name.
Aroma: A nostalgic, "old-school" pungency. Expect a heavy, sulfurous skunk spray combined with sharp notes of diesel and damp earth.
Flavor: Bold and savory. The inhale is dominated by funky skunk and gas, while the exhale reveals a spicy, peppery finish with hints of lemon rind.
The Effects
As a true heavy indica, BC Road Kill is a "reset button" for the body and mind. It begins with a slow-creeping cerebral haze that melts away stress, quickly followed by a weighted, full-body relaxation. It is the ultimate choice for:
Deep physical recovery
Managing evening tension
Achieving a state of total "couch-lock" bliss
About Call Me THCA
Located in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Call Me THCA is dedicated to the craft of clean cannabis. Our BC Road Kill is small-batch, hand-trimmed, and lab-tested to ensure we’re bringing the absolute best of Asheville’s soil to your door.
Experience the Legend:
Shop: Visit us online at our official website.
Call: 844-BUY-THCA
Origin: Proudly grown and curated in Asheville, North Carolina.
About this brand
Call Me THCA ( Bulk THCa Flower )
Call Me THCA (Bulk THCa Flower) offers premium retail and bulk THCa flower and concentrates at unbeatable wholesale prices. We specialize in providing high-quality THCa products for both individual consumers and businesses seeking bulk supply. Explore our diverse selection of THCa flower strains and potent concentrates, all cultivated for maximum purity and potency. Whether you're a seasoned connoisseur or a new enthusiast, Call Me THCA is your trusted source for top-tier THCa at wholesale rates. Contact us today for bulk orders and retail inquiries at 844-BUY-THCA (844-289-8422)
