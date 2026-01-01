Biscotti Living Soil

THCa: 35.015% | Terpenes: 2.360% | Type: Heavy Indica



Elevate your expectations with Biscotti Living Soil, one of the most potent offerings ever to grace the shelves at Call Me THCA. Testing at a jaw-dropping 35.015% THCa, this is a "connoisseur-only" strain designed for those who seek the absolute ceiling of hemp-derived potency.



The Living Soil Advantage

True to the Asheville, NC craft tradition, this Biscotti is grown in a complex, nutrient-rich living soil ecosystem. This organic cultivation method allows the plant to reach its maximum genetic potential, resulting in a 2.360% terpene profile that is exceptionally smooth and heavy on flavor, without the harshness often found in high-potency commercial flower.



The Profile

Biscotti is a masterpiece of lineage, crossing Gelato #25 with South Florida OG. The result is a dessert-like profile with a sophisticated edge:



Aroma: An intoxicating scent of fresh-baked almond cookies, deep earth, and a sharp "gas" finish.



Flavor: Rich and buttery on the inhale with notes of sugary dough and a spicy, peppery exhale that lingers on the palate.



The Effects

With THCa levels exceeding 35%, the "Biscotti effect" is immediate and profound. As a heavy indica, it delivers a double-hit of cerebral bliss and physical weight:



Cerebral: A rush of euphoria that washes away mental clutter and sparks quiet creativity.



Physical: A deep, "creeper" body high that progressively relaxes every muscle, eventually settling into a state of total tranquility.



About Call Me THCA

At Call Me THCA, we specialize in small-batch, high-potency flower that bridges the gap between nature and science. Our Biscotti Living Soil is hand-selected and lab-verified to ensure it meets our rigorous standards for the Asheville community and beyond.



Experience the Peak of Potency:



Origin: Sustainably grown and curated in Asheville, North Carolina.