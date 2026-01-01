About this product
Biscotti Living Soil
THCa: 35.015% | Terpenes: 2.360% | Type: Heavy Indica
Elevate your expectations with Biscotti Living Soil, one of the most potent offerings ever to grace the shelves at Call Me THCA. Testing at a jaw-dropping 35.015% THCa, this is a "connoisseur-only" strain designed for those who seek the absolute ceiling of hemp-derived potency.
The Living Soil Advantage
True to the Asheville, NC craft tradition, this Biscotti is grown in a complex, nutrient-rich living soil ecosystem. This organic cultivation method allows the plant to reach its maximum genetic potential, resulting in a 2.360% terpene profile that is exceptionally smooth and heavy on flavor, without the harshness often found in high-potency commercial flower.
The Profile
Biscotti is a masterpiece of lineage, crossing Gelato #25 with South Florida OG. The result is a dessert-like profile with a sophisticated edge:
Aroma: An intoxicating scent of fresh-baked almond cookies, deep earth, and a sharp "gas" finish.
Flavor: Rich and buttery on the inhale with notes of sugary dough and a spicy, peppery exhale that lingers on the palate.
The Effects
With THCa levels exceeding 35%, the "Biscotti effect" is immediate and profound. As a heavy indica, it delivers a double-hit of cerebral bliss and physical weight:
Cerebral: A rush of euphoria that washes away mental clutter and sparks quiet creativity.
Physical: A deep, "creeper" body high that progressively relaxes every muscle, eventually settling into a state of total tranquility.
About Call Me THCA
At Call Me THCA, we specialize in small-batch, high-potency flower that bridges the gap between nature and science. Our Biscotti Living Soil is hand-selected and lab-verified to ensure it meets our rigorous standards for the Asheville community and beyond.
Experience the Peak of Potency:
Shop: Visit us online at our official website.
Call: 844-BUY-THCA
Origin: Sustainably grown and curated in Asheville, North Carolina.
About this brand
Call Me THCA ( Bulk THCa Flower )
Call Me THCA (Bulk THCa Flower) offers premium retail and bulk THCa flower and concentrates at unbeatable wholesale prices. We specialize in providing high-quality THCa products for both individual consumers and businesses seeking bulk supply. Explore our diverse selection of THCa flower strains and potent concentrates, all cultivated for maximum purity and potency. Whether you're a seasoned connoisseur or a new enthusiast, Call Me THCA is your trusted source for top-tier THCa at wholesale rates. Contact us today for bulk orders and retail inquiries at 844-BUY-THCA (844-289-8422)
