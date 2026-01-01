About this product
## ❄️ CallmeTHCA.com Presents: Black Ice Living Soil THCa Flower ❄️
Experience the chilling potency and rich, natural profile of **Black Ice Living Soil**, a premium Indica cultivar available exclusively at **CallmeTHCA.com**.
**🔥 Unleash the Frost: $37.035\%$ THCa**
Black Ice is not for the faint of heart. Cultivated to peak perfection, this flower boasts an extraordinary **37.035% Total THCa**, positioning it among the most powerful strains on the market. Prepare for a profound, deeply penetrating experience that blankets the body and mind in tranquil relief. The high concentration of THCa ensures a maximum-impact session, perfect for seasoned enthusiasts seeking ultimate potency.
**🌱 The Art of Living Soil: Purity in Every Puff**
Our Black Ice is grown using the revered **"Living Soil"** methodology. This sustainable, organic approach nurtures a rich, thriving ecosystem of beneficial microorganisms within the soil, eliminating the need for synthetic fertilizers and pesticides. The result is a cleaner, smoother, and more authentic expression of the strain's genetic potential, providing an unparalleled aroma and flavor complexity that truly shines.
**👃 A Deep Terpene Profile: $1.470\%$ Total Terpenes**
With a robust **$1.470\%$ Total Terpenes**, Black Ice delivers a sophisticated sensory experience. You'll be greeted by an initial wave of **earthy, dark undertones** mixed with subtle **sweet berry** and a refreshing hint of **pine or mint**—reminiscent of a frosty, midnight landscape. The aroma translates beautifully into a smooth, flavorful vapor or smoke, enhancing the overall enjoyment.
**🌙 Deep Indica Dominance: The Ultimate Relaxation**
As a powerful **Indica**, Black Ice is your ideal companion for unwinding and deep rest. Its effects are characterized by a heavy, euphoric body high that melts away tension and stress. It is supremely suited for **evening use**, relaxation after a long day, or when you need significant support for sleep and calm. Expect a soothing transition into a state of blissful, couch-locking tranquility.
---
### **Why Choose Black Ice Living Soil from CallmeTHCA.com?**
* **Exceptional Potency:** Tested at an incredible $37.035\%$ THCa.
* **Organic Purity:** Naturally cultivated in Living Soil for a cleaner product.
* **Authentic Indica:** Provides powerful, deeply relaxing effects.
* **Full Spectrum Flavor:** Rich $1.470\%$ terpene profile.
**Secure your supply of this ultra-premium, high-potency THCa flower today. Experience the difference of Living Soil. Experience Black Ice.**
**🛒 Shop Now at CallmeTHCA.com**
Experience the chilling potency and rich, natural profile of **Black Ice Living Soil**, a premium Indica cultivar available exclusively at **CallmeTHCA.com**.
**🔥 Unleash the Frost: $37.035\%$ THCa**
Black Ice is not for the faint of heart. Cultivated to peak perfection, this flower boasts an extraordinary **37.035% Total THCa**, positioning it among the most powerful strains on the market. Prepare for a profound, deeply penetrating experience that blankets the body and mind in tranquil relief. The high concentration of THCa ensures a maximum-impact session, perfect for seasoned enthusiasts seeking ultimate potency.
**🌱 The Art of Living Soil: Purity in Every Puff**
Our Black Ice is grown using the revered **"Living Soil"** methodology. This sustainable, organic approach nurtures a rich, thriving ecosystem of beneficial microorganisms within the soil, eliminating the need for synthetic fertilizers and pesticides. The result is a cleaner, smoother, and more authentic expression of the strain's genetic potential, providing an unparalleled aroma and flavor complexity that truly shines.
**👃 A Deep Terpene Profile: $1.470\%$ Total Terpenes**
With a robust **$1.470\%$ Total Terpenes**, Black Ice delivers a sophisticated sensory experience. You'll be greeted by an initial wave of **earthy, dark undertones** mixed with subtle **sweet berry** and a refreshing hint of **pine or mint**—reminiscent of a frosty, midnight landscape. The aroma translates beautifully into a smooth, flavorful vapor or smoke, enhancing the overall enjoyment.
**🌙 Deep Indica Dominance: The Ultimate Relaxation**
As a powerful **Indica**, Black Ice is your ideal companion for unwinding and deep rest. Its effects are characterized by a heavy, euphoric body high that melts away tension and stress. It is supremely suited for **evening use**, relaxation after a long day, or when you need significant support for sleep and calm. Expect a soothing transition into a state of blissful, couch-locking tranquility.
---
### **Why Choose Black Ice Living Soil from CallmeTHCA.com?**
* **Exceptional Potency:** Tested at an incredible $37.035\%$ THCa.
* **Organic Purity:** Naturally cultivated in Living Soil for a cleaner product.
* **Authentic Indica:** Provides powerful, deeply relaxing effects.
* **Full Spectrum Flavor:** Rich $1.470\%$ terpene profile.
**Secure your supply of this ultra-premium, high-potency THCa flower today. Experience the difference of Living Soil. Experience Black Ice.**
**🛒 Shop Now at CallmeTHCA.com**
Black Ice Living Soil - THCa 37.035% : Terpenes 1.470% - Indica
FlowerTHC -CBD -
Black Ice Living Soil - THCa 37.035% : Terpenes 1.470% - Indica
FlowerTHC -CBD -
Fulfillment
About this product
## ❄️ CallmeTHCA.com Presents: Black Ice Living Soil THCa Flower ❄️
Experience the chilling potency and rich, natural profile of **Black Ice Living Soil**, a premium Indica cultivar available exclusively at **CallmeTHCA.com**.
**🔥 Unleash the Frost: $37.035\%$ THCa**
Black Ice is not for the faint of heart. Cultivated to peak perfection, this flower boasts an extraordinary **37.035% Total THCa**, positioning it among the most powerful strains on the market. Prepare for a profound, deeply penetrating experience that blankets the body and mind in tranquil relief. The high concentration of THCa ensures a maximum-impact session, perfect for seasoned enthusiasts seeking ultimate potency.
**🌱 The Art of Living Soil: Purity in Every Puff**
Our Black Ice is grown using the revered **"Living Soil"** methodology. This sustainable, organic approach nurtures a rich, thriving ecosystem of beneficial microorganisms within the soil, eliminating the need for synthetic fertilizers and pesticides. The result is a cleaner, smoother, and more authentic expression of the strain's genetic potential, providing an unparalleled aroma and flavor complexity that truly shines.
**👃 A Deep Terpene Profile: $1.470\%$ Total Terpenes**
With a robust **$1.470\%$ Total Terpenes**, Black Ice delivers a sophisticated sensory experience. You'll be greeted by an initial wave of **earthy, dark undertones** mixed with subtle **sweet berry** and a refreshing hint of **pine or mint**—reminiscent of a frosty, midnight landscape. The aroma translates beautifully into a smooth, flavorful vapor or smoke, enhancing the overall enjoyment.
**🌙 Deep Indica Dominance: The Ultimate Relaxation**
As a powerful **Indica**, Black Ice is your ideal companion for unwinding and deep rest. Its effects are characterized by a heavy, euphoric body high that melts away tension and stress. It is supremely suited for **evening use**, relaxation after a long day, or when you need significant support for sleep and calm. Expect a soothing transition into a state of blissful, couch-locking tranquility.
---
### **Why Choose Black Ice Living Soil from CallmeTHCA.com?**
* **Exceptional Potency:** Tested at an incredible $37.035\%$ THCa.
* **Organic Purity:** Naturally cultivated in Living Soil for a cleaner product.
* **Authentic Indica:** Provides powerful, deeply relaxing effects.
* **Full Spectrum Flavor:** Rich $1.470\%$ terpene profile.
**Secure your supply of this ultra-premium, high-potency THCa flower today. Experience the difference of Living Soil. Experience Black Ice.**
**🛒 Shop Now at CallmeTHCA.com**
Experience the chilling potency and rich, natural profile of **Black Ice Living Soil**, a premium Indica cultivar available exclusively at **CallmeTHCA.com**.
**🔥 Unleash the Frost: $37.035\%$ THCa**
Black Ice is not for the faint of heart. Cultivated to peak perfection, this flower boasts an extraordinary **37.035% Total THCa**, positioning it among the most powerful strains on the market. Prepare for a profound, deeply penetrating experience that blankets the body and mind in tranquil relief. The high concentration of THCa ensures a maximum-impact session, perfect for seasoned enthusiasts seeking ultimate potency.
**🌱 The Art of Living Soil: Purity in Every Puff**
Our Black Ice is grown using the revered **"Living Soil"** methodology. This sustainable, organic approach nurtures a rich, thriving ecosystem of beneficial microorganisms within the soil, eliminating the need for synthetic fertilizers and pesticides. The result is a cleaner, smoother, and more authentic expression of the strain's genetic potential, providing an unparalleled aroma and flavor complexity that truly shines.
**👃 A Deep Terpene Profile: $1.470\%$ Total Terpenes**
With a robust **$1.470\%$ Total Terpenes**, Black Ice delivers a sophisticated sensory experience. You'll be greeted by an initial wave of **earthy, dark undertones** mixed with subtle **sweet berry** and a refreshing hint of **pine or mint**—reminiscent of a frosty, midnight landscape. The aroma translates beautifully into a smooth, flavorful vapor or smoke, enhancing the overall enjoyment.
**🌙 Deep Indica Dominance: The Ultimate Relaxation**
As a powerful **Indica**, Black Ice is your ideal companion for unwinding and deep rest. Its effects are characterized by a heavy, euphoric body high that melts away tension and stress. It is supremely suited for **evening use**, relaxation after a long day, or when you need significant support for sleep and calm. Expect a soothing transition into a state of blissful, couch-locking tranquility.
---
### **Why Choose Black Ice Living Soil from CallmeTHCA.com?**
* **Exceptional Potency:** Tested at an incredible $37.035\%$ THCa.
* **Organic Purity:** Naturally cultivated in Living Soil for a cleaner product.
* **Authentic Indica:** Provides powerful, deeply relaxing effects.
* **Full Spectrum Flavor:** Rich $1.470\%$ terpene profile.
**Secure your supply of this ultra-premium, high-potency THCa flower today. Experience the difference of Living Soil. Experience Black Ice.**
**🛒 Shop Now at CallmeTHCA.com**
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Call Me THCA ( Bulk THCa Flower )
Call Me THCA (Bulk THCa Flower) offers premium retail and bulk THCa flower and concentrates at unbeatable wholesale prices. We specialize in providing high-quality THCa products for both individual consumers and businesses seeking bulk supply. Explore our diverse selection of THCa flower strains and potent concentrates, all cultivated for maximum purity and potency. Whether you're a seasoned connoisseur or a new enthusiast, Call Me THCA is your trusted source for top-tier THCa at wholesale rates. Contact us today for bulk orders and retail inquiries at 844-BUY-THCA (844-289-8422)
Notice a problem?Report this item