Experience the tropical delight of Pineapple Express in a potent THCa crumble form. This concentrate captures the sweet, fruity, and slightly citrusy notes of the classic strain, delivering a concentrated dose of THCa. Perfect for dabbing or adding to your favorite consumption method, this crumble offers a flavorful and potentially powerful experience.
Key Features:
Pineapple Express strain High THCa content Crumble concentrate form Sweet, fruity, and citrusy flavor profile Disclaimer: Must be 21+ (or legal age in your state) to purchase.
Experience the tropical delight of Pineapple Express in a potent THCa crumble form. This concentrate captures the sweet, fruity, and slightly citrusy notes of the classic strain, delivering a concentrated dose of THCa. Perfect for dabbing or adding to your favorite consumption method, this crumble offers a flavorful and potentially powerful experience.
Key Features:
Pineapple Express strain High THCa content Crumble concentrate form Sweet, fruity, and citrusy flavor profile Disclaimer: Must be 21+ (or legal age in your state) to purchase.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Call Me THCA (Bulk THCa Flower) offers premium retail and bulk THCa flower and concentrates at unbeatable wholesale prices. We specialize in providing high-quality THCa products for both individual consumers and businesses seeking bulk supply. Explore our diverse selection of THCa flower strains and potent concentrates, all cultivated for maximum purity and potency. Whether you're a seasoned connoisseur or a new enthusiast, Call Me THCA is your trusted source for top-tier THCa at wholesale rates. Contact us today for bulk orders and retail inquiries at 844-BUY-THCA (844-289-8422)