Dante’s Inferno | Living Soil Grown

Hybrid | THCa: 26.817% | Terpenes: 1.560%



Step into a world of exquisite craftsmanship with Dante’s Inferno, a premium hybrid selection from Call Me THCa. This isn't just flower; it’s a masterclass in organic cultivation. Grown in Living Soil, this strain benefits from a complex ecosystem of beneficial microbes and minerals, resulting in a cleaner burn, smoother smoke, and a deeper, more nuanced flavor profile that synthetic nutrients simply can't replicate.



The Experience

A wicked cross between Oreoz and Devil Driver, Dante’s Inferno offers a balanced hybrid experience that is as visually stunning as it is potent. Expect dense, resin-drenched buds with deep purple hues and a frosty coating of trichomes.



Aroma & Flavor: A sophisticated blend of creamy vanilla and sweet berries, grounded by a distinct earthy "funk" and a hint of spice on the exhale.



Effects: With a potent 26.817% THCa content, this strain delivers a powerful, multi-layered high. It begins with a cerebral lift that sparks creativity and euphoria, gradually melting into a soothing physical relaxation that doesn’t leave you completely "stuck."



Product Highlights

Living Soil Cultivated: Enhanced terpene expression and purity.



Potency: 26.817% THCa for a robust experience.



Terpene Profile: 1.560% for rich aroma and entourage effect benefits.



Asheville’s Finest: Curated with care in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains.



About Call Me THCa

Based in Asheville, North Carolina, we are dedicated to providing the highest quality hemp-derived THCa products with transparency and integrity. Whether you are a connoisseur or new to the scene, our team is here to guide you through the "Inferno" and beyond.



Contact Us:



Customer Support: support@CallmeTHCA.com



Call or Text: 844-BUY-THCA

