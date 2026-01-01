About this product
Dante’s Inferno | Living Soil Grown
Hybrid | THCa: 26.817% | Terpenes: 1.560%
Step into a world of exquisite craftsmanship with Dante’s Inferno, a premium hybrid selection from Call Me THCa. This isn't just flower; it’s a masterclass in organic cultivation. Grown in Living Soil, this strain benefits from a complex ecosystem of beneficial microbes and minerals, resulting in a cleaner burn, smoother smoke, and a deeper, more nuanced flavor profile that synthetic nutrients simply can't replicate.
The Experience
A wicked cross between Oreoz and Devil Driver, Dante’s Inferno offers a balanced hybrid experience that is as visually stunning as it is potent. Expect dense, resin-drenched buds with deep purple hues and a frosty coating of trichomes.
Aroma & Flavor: A sophisticated blend of creamy vanilla and sweet berries, grounded by a distinct earthy "funk" and a hint of spice on the exhale.
Effects: With a potent 26.817% THCa content, this strain delivers a powerful, multi-layered high. It begins with a cerebral lift that sparks creativity and euphoria, gradually melting into a soothing physical relaxation that doesn’t leave you completely "stuck."
Product Highlights
Living Soil Cultivated: Enhanced terpene expression and purity.
Potency: 26.817% THCa for a robust experience.
Terpene Profile: 1.560% for rich aroma and entourage effect benefits.
Asheville’s Finest: Curated with care in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
About Call Me THCa
Based in Asheville, North Carolina, we are dedicated to providing the highest quality hemp-derived THCa products with transparency and integrity. Whether you are a connoisseur or new to the scene, our team is here to guide you through the "Inferno" and beyond.
Contact Us:
Customer Support: support@CallmeTHCA.com
Call or Text: 844-BUY-THCA
About this brand
Call Me THCA ( Bulk THCa Flower )
Call Me THCA (Bulk THCa Flower) offers premium retail and bulk THCa flower and concentrates at unbeatable wholesale prices. We specialize in providing high-quality THCa products for both individual consumers and businesses seeking bulk supply. Explore our diverse selection of THCa flower strains and potent concentrates, all cultivated for maximum purity and potency. Whether you're a seasoned connoisseur or a new enthusiast, Call Me THCA is your trusted source for top-tier THCa at wholesale rates. Contact us today for bulk orders and retail inquiries at 844-BUY-THCA (844-289-8422)
