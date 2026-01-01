About this product
🌌 CallmeTHCA.com Presents: Death Star Living Soil THCa Flower 💀Prepare for a stellar impact with Death Star Living Soil, an Indica heavyweight known for its crushing potency and signature earthy-fuel aroma. This elite, naturally cultivated flower is a centerpiece of the selection at CallmeTHCA.com.🚀 Interstellar Potency: $37.568\%$ THCaDeath Star lives up to its formidable name, boasting one of the highest THCa concentrations we offer: a jaw-dropping $37.568\%$ Total THCa. This is an exceptional level of potency that demands respect, delivering a powerful, all-encompassing experience sought after by seasoned veterans. Expect intense, immediate, and long-lasting effects.🌱 The Power of Pure Growth: Living Soil CultivationThis iteration of Death Star is grown using the revered "Living Soil" method. By fostering a biologically rich, organic medium, we ensure the plants develop their maximum genetic potential without the need for synthetic fertilizers or pesticides. The result is a profoundly clean, smooth smoke and a truer, deeper expression of the strain's legendary aroma.⛽ Iconic Fuel & Funk: $2.430\%$ Total TerpenesWith a significant $2.430\%$ Total Terpenes, the Death Star profile is instantly recognizable and deeply complex. Its aroma combines the best of its famous parent strains (Sensi Star and Sour Diesel):Overpowering Diesel/Skunk: Dominant notes of pungent jet fuel and earthy funk that fill the room.Sweet Herbal Edge: Subtly sweet and spicy undertones that cut through the heavy fuel.Deep Earth: A robust, grounding scent that defines its Indica heritage.This bold terpene profile provides a classic, heavy-duty cannabis experience.🌙 Indica Dominance: Terminal RelaxationAs a heavily dominant Indica, Death Star is the ultimate nightcap. Its effects are deeply sedating and profoundly physical, quickly moving past initial mental fog into a heavy body stone. It is the perfect strain for maximum nighttime relaxation, combating severe stress, and promoting deep, restorative sleep. It is the definition of couch-lock.Why Death Star Living Soil is Legendary:Unmatched Potency: An incredible $37.568\%$ THCa for heavy-duty effects.Organic Purity: Naturally grown in Living Soil for a cleaner, richer flavor.Classic Aroma: Robust $2.430\%$ terpene profile of diesel, earth, and funk.Deep Sedation: Powerful Indica effects ideal for nighttime use and deep rest.Engage the deep-space relaxation of Death Star. Available now at CallmeTHCA.com.
About this brand
Call Me THCA ( Bulk THCa Flower )
Call Me THCA (Bulk THCa Flower) offers premium retail and bulk THCa flower and concentrates at unbeatable wholesale prices. We specialize in providing high-quality THCa products for both individual consumers and businesses seeking bulk supply. Explore our diverse selection of THCa flower strains and potent concentrates, all cultivated for maximum purity and potency. Whether you're a seasoned connoisseur or a new enthusiast, Call Me THCA is your trusted source for top-tier THCa at wholesale rates. Contact us today for bulk orders and retail inquiries at 844-BUY-THCA (844-289-8422)
