Moon Water High Dosage THC Beverage 30mg ∆9 THC

Moon Water's High Dosage THC Beverage is a potent, fast-acting, and flavorful alternative to traditional alcohol. Each 12-ounce can contains 30mg of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC, making it an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers seeking a strong and effective experience.



Key Features:



Potent & High-Dose: With 30mg of ∆9 THC per can, this beverage is designed for users with a high tolerance or those seeking a more profound psychoactive effect.



Fast-Acting Formula: Utilizing a nano-emulsion technology, Moon Water is engineered for rapid absorption. Effects can typically be felt within 10-20 minutes, offering a quick onset that allows for better control over your experience.



Refreshing & Flavorful: Available in various flavors like Fizzy Lemonade, Fizzy Punch, Berry Twist, and Lemon Ginger, this sparkling soda provides a crisp, clean, and enjoyable taste without any artificial colors, preservatives, or a bitter aftertaste.



Alcohol-Free & "Better-for-You": This beverage is a non-alcoholic option that is often sugar-free, calorie-free, and keto-friendly, providing a healthier alternative for social gatherings or relaxing at home.



Recommended Use:



This product is intended for experienced consumers. Due to the high dosage, new users or those with a low tolerance should exercise extreme caution. It is recommended to "start low and go slow," and possibly consume only a portion of the can to gauge your individual response before consuming more.



Potential Side Effects:



The high dosage of 30mg ∆9 THC can lead to more pronounced effects. Common side effects of THC may include dry mouth, increased appetite, and altered perception. Overconsumption, especially for those with low tolerance, can lead to feelings of anxiety, paranoia, or nausea.



Disclaimer:



Must be 21 or older to purchase and consume. The effects of cannabis-infused beverages can vary significantly based on individual factors like tolerance, body weight, metabolism, and whether you've eaten. Consult with a healthcare professional before use, especially if you are on any other medications, as THC can have interactions.

